Bowling Green Hot Rods to host Senior Showcase game

Stick around post-game to see fireworks light up the sky.
BG Hot Rods Senior Showcase
BG Hot Rods Senior Showcase
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The class of 2020 baseball players may have not played their last baseball game just yet. As the Bowling Green Hot Rods have announced that they will host a Senior Showcase for Saturday July 25th at Bowling Green Ballpark.  The game is presented by Reed Law Group and will feature area high school baseball players who missed out on their senior season. 

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for all the area High School Seniors to have a proper send off.” Said Hot Rods General Manager and COO Eric C. Leach.  “We are going to do it up right with headshots, video board, promotions, and post-game fireworks.  These players deserve a chance to play one final game and have our great community support them.”

Tickets will go on sale Thursday July 16th to the general public and will cost $10 per reserved seat.  With the COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be 1,500 people. Suites will be available for $250 and include 18 tickets. 

“It is a privilege for Reed Law Group to help to provide this special group of seniors with one final chance to lace up their spikes and take the field', said Ryan Reed, owner of Reed Law Group.  “We believe strongly in moving people forward during challenging times. And having another turn at bat is an invaluable part of moving forward for these students, who were deprived of the chance to close out their athletic pursuits the way they envisioned. We cannot wait for first pitch!”

The gates will open up at 5:30 for the general public and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.  Vette City Catering will have concessions stands open and all the traditional ballpark favorites available.  The fireworks spectacular will immediately follow the game. 

Fans coming to Bowling Green Ballpark can expect to follow the following guidelines: Socially distant seating (each available seat will be marked), masks to worn into the ballpark and in all common areas, a temperature screening upon entering the ballpark, and hand sanitizing stations located throughout the ballpark.  The Van Meter Axles Adventure land and the Graves Gilbert Clinic Carousel will not be open for sanitary purposes.  The Graves Gilbert Splash Pad will be open as the water is all freshly treated. 

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting bghotrods.com or calling the Hot Rods front office at 270-901-2121.  New office hours are Monday thru Thursday 9am-4pm and Friday from 9am-1pm.

