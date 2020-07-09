Advertisement

Police: Two arrested in connection to Bowling Green double homicide

Double murder update
Double murder update(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Police Department, two individuals have been arrested related to the Nashville Road double homicide on July 1.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Nashville Road in the Mobile Terrace mobile home park on July 1 and found two men shot. One was pronounced dead on scene, another was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

Cheston O’Ryan Wynn, 33, of Bowling Green and Lorenzo Jerome Graham, 23, of Bowling Green were arrested. Wynn is charged with Possession of a Handgun by Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender. Graham is charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Authorities say more charges are expected. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

13 News will update you as the investigation progresses

