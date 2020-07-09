Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces $36.2 million in CARES Act funding for local health departments

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)(Bruce Schreiner | AP)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -Gov. Andy Beshear today announced $36.2 million in additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for 61 of the commonwealth’s local and regional health departments.

The funding will support reimbursement of costs incurred from combatting the COVID-19 global pandemic and follows $10 million in CARES funding announced in May.

“Kentucky’s health departments have been solidly on the front lines of our battle with COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “We thank our health department leaders and staff, who have worked tirelessly to protect and improve the health and safety of our Kentucky families throughout this global health pandemic. We are pleased to announce this funding, which will help our health departments continue their critical work.”

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander said, “It is important that additional funding is available to these deserving facilities and to the heroes who are local and regional public health employees.”

Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Department for Public Health, said, “These federal funds will make a real difference in local communities by reimbursing health departments for eligible expenses such as emergency operations, community-based surveillance and reporting, education and screenings, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and assessment of public health and medical surge needs.”

He added that the funding assistance represents projected payroll expenses, contractual service costs, travel, and medical supplies that local and regional health departments are expected to incur in response to the pandemic.

Louisville Metro Health and Wellness is excluded from the funding, as it receives CARES funding directly from the federal government.

Reimbursable funds will be available through December 2020.

The CARES Act was passed by the U.S. Congress with bipartisan support and signed into law on March 27, 2020.

