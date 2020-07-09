Advertisement

Grayson County teacher Cody Mooneyhan wins Educated Adviser Award at virtual national leadership conference

Cody Mooneyhan, a family and consumer sciences educator at Grayson County High School, is one of two Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser recipients who was recognized with the 2019-2020 Educated Adviser Award.
Cody Mooneyhan, a family and consumer sciences educator at Grayson County High School, is one of two Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser recipients who was recognized with the 2019-2020 Educated Adviser Award.(Family, Career and Community Leaders of America)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Cody Mooneyhan, a family and consumer sciences educator at Grayson County High School, is one of two Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) adviser recipients who was recognized with the 2019-2020 Educated Adviser Award. FCCLA honored Mooneyhan at FCCLA’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference, July 7-9. 

FCCLA's Educated Adviser Award recognizes the performance of a current chapter adviser who exceeds expectations in their professional development activities and participation throughout the school year. To be considered for this award, advisers must complete a minimum of 5 continuing education units, or 50 professional development units, from FCCLA-specific events.

"I am constantly amazed by our FCCLA advisers," said Sandy Spavone, executive director of FCCLA. "Specifically, Educated Advisers are individuals who lead by example in and out of the classroom. They are fully committed to representing FCCLA's purpose through hard work and dedication, and they symbolize everything FCCLA stands for." 

Educated Advisers embody FCCLA’s mission to promote personal growth and leadership development through family and consumer science education. Their work ethic is an epitome for all FCCLA students and advisers across the nation. These noteworthy individuals dedicate themselves to FCCLA to ensure members develop strong characters and skills that work to serve their school, community and state.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana man arrested for the rape of a 13-year-old Bullitt Co. girl.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Indiana man arrested for the rape of a 13-year-old Bullitt Co. girl.

Weather

Another day of heat, humidity and storms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dog days of summer just don't want to leave southern Kentucky! Another day of muggy air, hot conditions, and storm chances on the way!

News

WATCH - Another day of heat, humidity and storm chances!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Futuremax Feels Like Predictor shows heat indices across the region in the upper 90s for most! Heat index values in the low 100s are also possible!

News

Logan County Deputies requesting public’s assistance in shots fired case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help solving shots fired case.

Latest News

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,515 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,515 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,889 of which have recovered.

News

Crime Stoppers: Swimming Pool Vandalized

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
Bowling Green Police are investigating a complaint of criminal mischief that took place on the night of June 6, 2020 at the Whispering Hills Pool Club on Brookeshore Avenue.

News

Exclusive: Amy McGrath talks with 13 News in first interview in SoKY since primary election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath spoke to 13 News on Wednesday in her first interview in south-central Kentucky since the primary election.

News

Edmonson County 8 year old gives back to his community by selling art

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
If you are interested in purchasing one of Parin’s paintings just visit the Chalybeate Food Mart on 1990 Chalybeate Rd. in Smith’s Grove Ky, 42171.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 402 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 6 new deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

News

Green River Ferry temporarily changes operating hours

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily alter its operating schedule due to repairs.