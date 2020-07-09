Grayson County teacher Cody Mooneyhan wins Educated Adviser Award at virtual national leadership conference

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Cody Mooneyhan, a family and consumer sciences educator at Grayson County High School, is one of two Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) adviser recipients who was recognized with the 2019-2020 Educated Adviser Award. FCCLA honored Mooneyhan at FCCLA’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference, July 7-9.

FCCLA's Educated Adviser Award recognizes the performance of a current chapter adviser who exceeds expectations in their professional development activities and participation throughout the school year. To be considered for this award, advisers must complete a minimum of 5 continuing education units, or 50 professional development units, from FCCLA-specific events.

"I am constantly amazed by our FCCLA advisers," said Sandy Spavone, executive director of FCCLA. "Specifically, Educated Advisers are individuals who lead by example in and out of the classroom. They are fully committed to representing FCCLA's purpose through hard work and dedication, and they symbolize everything FCCLA stands for."

Educated Advisers embody FCCLA’s mission to promote personal growth and leadership development through family and consumer science education. Their work ethic is an epitome for all FCCLA students and advisers across the nation. These noteworthy individuals dedicate themselves to FCCLA to ensure members develop strong characters and skills that work to serve their school, community and state.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.