Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is promising new health requirements after the state recorded a second-straight day of increased COVID-19 cases. Kentucky reported 402 new cases on Wednesday and 371 on Tuesday. Those are two of the highest days of daily cases the state has seen since the first case on March 6. Beshear says he will announce some new requirements on Thursday at his weekly press briefing. The Courier Journal in Louisville published an editorial on its front page Wednesday calling for Beshear to issue a mandate for Kentuckians to wear masks in public places.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced. WKYT-TV cited a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in reporting that Dylan Jarrell was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Jarrell pleaded guilty in November to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence. FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018.

HILLVIEW, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities said an Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl after he met her online. Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape. Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot. Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18. An arrest citation said Sikes admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl after meeting her on a dating app. It’s unclear whether Sikes had an attorney.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two separate lawsuits naming Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have been filed that seek rulings over orders made in the state during the coronavirus pandemic. News outlets report one lawsuit was filed in state court Tuesday in an effort to force Kentucky to continue offering vote-by-mail to all eligible voters to “ensure a safe election in November." The Kentucky Enquirer reported that a separate lawsuit was filed in federal court by a group of northern Kentucky landlords who are trying to resume evicting tenants. Beshear issued an executive order in May that suspended evictions due to financial hardships caused by the pandemic.