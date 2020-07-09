Logan County Deputies requesting public’s assistance in shots fired case

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help solving shots fired case.

Deputies responded to a complaint in Auburn at 3:30 on the morning of July 5th.

The victim told officers he was driving westbound on Peterson Avenue when he saw a silver Cadillac going in the opposite direction.

When they passed each other the victim says the Cadillac turned around and began chasing him.

The victim told authorities someone inside the Cadillac then began shooting at him.

The Cadillac then took off and has not yet been located by authorities.

Deputies ask if you have any information to give them a call at (270) 726-2244.

