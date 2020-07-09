More heat, humidity for the end of the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are tracking more storms this afternoon and evening as we are still under a bubble of very moist air in place that has allowed the last few days to feel very muggy and hot. Heat indices, or what it will feel like, will once again top out early this afternoon in the upper 90s to low 100s. The moisture will also be ample in providing storms the potential to bring very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding. Stay hydrated and also have an umbrella today! More storms are on the way for tomorrow and into the weekend, but relief is on the horizon next week as things look to dry out. The heat looks to stick with us!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Sct’d Showers and T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72. Winds W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers and T-Storms Possible. High 90, Low 69. Winds W 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+5.05″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 52 (1891)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Count: 35)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

