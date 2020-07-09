Advertisement

More heat, humidity for the end of the week

The moist air mass will also spark more storms!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are tracking more storms this afternoon and evening as we are still under a bubble of very moist air in place that has allowed the last few days to feel very muggy and hot. Heat indices, or what it will feel like, will once again top out early this afternoon in the upper 90s to low 100s. The moisture will also be ample in providing storms the potential to bring very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding. Stay hydrated and also have an umbrella today! More storms are on the way for tomorrow and into the weekend, but relief is on the horizon next week as things look to dry out. The heat looks to stick with us!

Track the storms this afternoon by downloading the WBKO First Alert weather app!
Track the storms this afternoon by downloading the WBKO First Alert weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Sct’d Showers and T-Storms. High 91, Low 72. Winds SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms Likely. High 91, Low 72. Winds W 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers and T-Storms Possible. High 90, Low 69. Winds W 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+5.05″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 52 (1891)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: Less than 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Count: 35)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Another day of heat, humidity and storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dog days of summer just don't want to leave southern Kentucky! Another day of muggy air, hot conditions, and storm chances on the way!

Weather

Storms firing up from daytime heating

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The soupy atmosphere has also allowed heat indices to reach the upper 90s!

Weather

Heat and humidity continues in the Wednesday forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Heat, humidity and storm chances! We are in full July weather form in southern Kentucky!

Weather

Sweltering heat and isolated storms this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A sticky afternoon across southern Kentucky with more heat on the way that may spark some isolated thunderstorms!

Latest News

Weather

Summertime heat and humidity continues in southern Kentucky!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The humidity continues today with the heat as some isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Weather

More storms developing this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking storms in the forecast this week!

Weather

Starting the week off with more scattered storms!

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Mother Nature brings her own fireworks just after the Fourth of July!

Weather

Slight Rain Chances Return To End The Weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heading into Sunday we battle a few scattered thundershowers into the afternoon hours.

Weather

WATCH - A Few Rumbles Of Thunder Possible Sunday

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

A very warm Independence Day weekend ahead!

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures will be above average throughout the holiday weekend.