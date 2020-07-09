Simpson County Fatal Accident

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Lindsey was driving south in the 2400 block of Witt Road just after 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, when he lost control of his Nissan 350-Z in the curve.

Deputies say the car went off the road, hit a fence, and stopped in a field. Lindsey was killed in the wreck. His passenger, Hunter Lindsey was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital for his injuries.

Pastor Gregg Farrell asked us to pass along that these are NOT the Lindsey brothers who are associated with Crossland Community Church in Bowling Green.

