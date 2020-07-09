Advertisement

Simpson County Fatal Accident

(WDTV)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Lindsey was driving south in the 2400 block of Witt Road just after 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, when he lost control of his Nissan 350-Z in the curve.

Deputies say the car went off the road, hit a fence, and stopped in a field. Lindsey was killed in the wreck. His passenger, Hunter Lindsey was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital for his injuries.

Pastor Gregg Farrell asked us to pass along that these are NOT the Lindsey brothers who are associated with Crossland Community Church in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear announces $36.2 million in CARES Act funding for local health departments

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
Sixty-one local and regional health departments eligible for COVID-19-related expense reimbursements.

News

Commissioner Quarles scores legal win against Beshear Administration

Updated: 2 hours ago
The lawsuit challenged the constitutionality and legality of Governor Beshear’s use of executive power during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

More heat, humidity for the end of the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Like a broken record, we have more heat and humidity to look out for -- which will also spark more afternoon storms in southern Kentucky!

News

Police: Two arrested in connection to Bowling Green double homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, they have arrested two individuals related to the Nashville Road double homicide on July 1.

Latest News

News

Double Murder Update-Two individuals related arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
Double Murder Update-Two individuals related arrested

News

WATCH - More heat and humidity this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
We are tracking more storms for the end of the week across southern Kentucky, but relief is on the way!

News

WKU Archives seeking input on Coronavirus Diaries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amy Bingham DeCesare
WKU Archives seeking input on Coronavirus Diaries

News

WKU Archives seeking input on Coronavirus Diaries

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Bowling Green Schools announce plans to return to school in August 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Bowling Green City Schools plan for employees and students to return to school in August 2020, with a modified schedule for reopening, as well as online course options through the BGISD Virtual Academy. The Bowling Green Board of Education will consider the plan for final approval on Monday, July 13, 2020.

News

Kelly Dean previews follow-up on unsolved Nevander Tardy homicide

Updated: 3 hours ago
July 11th will mark two years since Tardy's death.