Stuff the Bus Foundation and Wendy’s to donate masks to local schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Stuff the Bus Foundation and Wendy’s of Bowling Green will donate 15,000 face masks to school systems in Southern Kentucky. This announcement comes after Wendy’s of Bowling Green and the Stuff the Bus Foundation extended their foundation partnership through 2021.

“Wendy’s of Bowling Green is pleased to do something additional to continue to care for our community by providing 15,000 masks to help keep our students safe during the current pandemic,” said John Hughes, Franchise Owner. “As Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas always said, “Do the right thing.” Wendy’s is so proud to partner with Stuff the Bus.”

Over the past fifteen years, Wendy’s contributions to local classrooms in partnership with Stuff the Bus have been countless. With new challenges facing school systems due to COVID-19, they desired to help with the health and safety of students as well.

“Stuff the Bus and our amazing community partners like Wendy’s of Bowling Green will always rise to whatever demand is there for our kids and teachers,” said Tony Rose, Stuff the Bus founder and Foundation Board Member. “Having this huge donation of PPE (personal protective equipment) will help not only level the playing field but also keep classrooms safe for all children, teachers, and parents.”

To learn more about the Stuff the Bus Foundation and its upcoming events or make a donation, visit StuffTheBusKY.com.

