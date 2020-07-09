Advertisement

The Green River District Health Department reports 36 additional COVID-19 cases

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 17,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 608 statewide deaths.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday July 9, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 36 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 14 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 12 in Henderson County, 4 in Ohio County and 4 in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,018. Fourteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,018 confirmed cases in the district, 108 (11%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 867 (85%).

“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there. Practice the three “W’s”: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public, or traveled recently to get tested.”

COVID-19 Testing: The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.

COVID-19 Guidance: The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider. Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home. To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents – www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-7225725.

