Unanswered prayers: Mother seeks leads in son’s homicide two years later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An unsolved homicide going on two years now has a mother continuing to speak out. 27-year-old Nevander Tardy was found shot and killed on Rock Creek Drive in July 12, 2018.

“This time of the year always brings unpleasant memories,” said Tardy’s mother, Temple Bowen.

Detectives continue to pursue leads, but it appears there hasn’t been any major break in the case as no arrests have been made.

The son-less mother attends church every Sunday, praying for justice in her child’s murder.

“I would like to see what brought it about to take a life,” expressed Bowen.

However, just like these pews, the answers to her prayers have come up empty.

Today, Rock Creek Drive is quiet as the heat steams from the area where the would be 30-year-old was found shot and killed two years ago on Sunday.

“That day, it literally put me in the bed from 2 o’ clock when I got the call,” explained Bowen. “I was sick for a whole hour.”

A son’s life, but also a father to three young children.

“He was a good person, he was a good person, loved his children, just a character.”

Meanwhile, the recent violent and deadly headlines from Bowling Green serving as a painful reminder for Bowen.

“Here lately, it’s been a constant reminder because of all the young African American men that keep coming up deceased,” said Bowen.

In storm of her own tragedy, Bowen’s considering herself the mother to now countless late sons.

“It’s not just me, I have to almost take myself out now because it’s not just my son, it’s other people’s son, so as a mother, it’s my sons too.”

Bowen, finding herself relating to yet another mother, one considered holy.

“Mary had to give up her son so what makes me any different, so he let me have him for 27 years, so I still have to be thankful through it all.”

While she’s thankful for Tardy’s short life, she’s also remaining hopeful for justice which yet to be found.

“What brought you to be able, bold enough to take a life when you didn’t bring it,” said Bowen. “I know conviction will come. I might not be here to see it, but I know conviction to come.”

Anyone with information that would lead to an arrest in this case should call Bowling Green Police at (270) 393-4000, South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-CLUE or toll-free at (866) 842-CLUE.

