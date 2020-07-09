WATCH - A Small Cooldown Coming

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s been little change in our weather pattern this week, but a touch of relief from the high heat and humidity is on the way. A cold front rolls through Friday with breezy conditions along with another chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs come down a bit into the upper 80s for most. Friday night will also be a bit cooler, as lows dip into the upper 60s with mainly clear skies.

There will be plenty of dry hours to fit in outdoor activities this weekend. although it remains a bit unsettled. We’ll stand a small chance for a late-day thundershower Saturday, with better chances for scattered storms Sunday as another front moves in. Highs remain in the upper 80s to around 90 with humidity levels coming down just a tad.

Moving into next week, the heat rebuilds in a BIG way! Highs soar back into the low 90s Tuesday with mid 90s showing up Wednesday into Thursday. Triple-digit heat indices are likely each day during this period, with very little chance for rain.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Breezy and Warm, Few Scat’d Showers and T/Storms. High 89, Low 69, winds W-13

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower Possible. High 90, Low 67, winds NW-6

SUNDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms Possible. High 88, Low 67, winds W-6

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 93

Thursday’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1891)

Tuesday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+4.90″)

Tuesday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.