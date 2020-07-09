Advertisement

WKU Archives seeking input on Coronavirus Diaries

By Amy Bingham DeCesare
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, WKU is making sure to archive the experience as much as possible for future generations.

Not much has been found about the university’s response to the 1918 flu pandemic, but with today’s technology that shouldn’t be the case with the Coronavirus Diaries as Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

“I can list something that hasn’t changed or been completely flipped upside down….”

Recording their thoughts and feelings about COVID-19 turned into an assignment for many students at WKU.

 “Folk studies and anthropology,  one of the professors asked her students to do diaries and we sent a list of questions over for her.”

Questions like…

“What can’t you do today that you did last week, that sort of thing.”

Have you contracted Covid-19?   How long did you have it? 

WKU archivist Suellyn Lathrop has sent the whole list of questions to the entire campus community seeking feedback.

 “We did a second call a few weeks ago and got more response because people are really seeing this as a bigger thing I think.”

Henry Hardin Cherry was president in 1918 when a flu pandemic forced the state of Kentucky to close everything for a month. Lathrop says there’s not much of a paper trail from that time. 

  “It was a very small school then in terms of student population and faculty population was very small.  So they could have met and said we’re closing for four weeks and known everything they needed to know in one meeting.”

That’s why she’s encouraging people to share their experiences.

 “Diaries, thoughts, if somebody wants to do an oral history or video of themselves we would accept those kinds of things about what is happening.”

“I’ve always been a very big fan of washing my hands…”

For students it’s a chance to give a voice to these unusual times and provide a perspective others may learn from in the future.

 “I really think it helped impress on them that history happens every day.  We don’t think about it being history but history happens every day.”

With this week’s View from the Hill, I’m Amy Bingham.

To learn more about sharing your Coronavirus Diaries with WKU Archives, you can email archives@wku.edu.

archives@wku.edu

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Double Murder Update-Two individuals related arrested

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Double Murder Update-Two individuals related arrested

News

WATCH - More heat and humidity this afternoon

Updated: 7 minutes ago
We are tracking more storms for the end of the week across southern Kentucky, but relief is on the way!

News

WKU Archives seeking input on Coronavirus Diaries

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Bowling Green Schools announce plans to return to school in August 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Bowling Green City Schools plan for employees and students to return to school in August 2020, with a modified schedule for reopening, as well as online course options through the BGISD Virtual Academy. The Bowling Green Board of Education will consider the plan for final approval on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Latest News

News

Kelly Dean previews follow-up on unsolved Nevander Tardy homicide

Updated: 33 minutes ago
July 11th will mark two years since Tardy's death.

News

The Green River District Health Department reports 36 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,018.

News

Stuff the Bus Foundation and Wendy’s to donate masks to local schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
With new challenges facing school systems due to COVID-19, they wanted to help with the health and safety of students.

News

Indiana man arrested for the rape of a 13-year-old Bullitt Co. girl.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Indiana man arrested for the rape of a 13-year-old Bullitt Co. girl.

News

Grayson County teacher Cody Mooneyhan wins Educated Adviser Award at virtual national leadership conference

Updated: 3 hours ago
FCCLA's Educated Adviser Award recognizes the performance of a current chapter adviser who exceeds expectations in their professional development activities and participation throughout the school year.

Weather

Another day of heat, humidity and storms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The dog days of summer just don't want to leave southern Kentucky! Another day of muggy air, hot conditions, and storm chances on the way!