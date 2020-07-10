Advertisement

Barren County Schools lays out re-opening plan with website portal, new start date Aug. 24

Barren County Schools re-opening plan website.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Board of Education approved the school’s re-opening proposal plan Thursday night, with a new start date of August 24.

Superintendent Bo Matthews says they followed the state’s ‘Healthy at School’ document as a guideline and then tailored it to their own district. The school will also allow for individual schools within the district to even make it more specific to them. According to Matthews, sub-committees were created to address the transition to re-open.

“It’s been very methodical. Again, state created the expectation, that document came out. Barren County Schools has created a healthy at schools document and that umbrella then will cover all our elementary, middle schools and high schools, and each of those schools will then be charged to develop an even more specific plan for actual movement of students, the expectations,” said Matthews.

As recommended by the state, Barren County parents will be able to decide whether they want to send their kids to school, or continue distance learning.

The school has created different colored tiers levels based on COVID-19 cases within the district. These tiers are a road map for how the district will operate based on which level they are at.

“The green, these are the precautions we’re going to take every single day, just to make sure that we’re as safe as we can possibly be,” said Matthews. “But when we do experience cases in our district, we will certainly intensify our response to those cases.”

Starting the school year in the green, students first through twelfth grade will wear masks, bus riders will have their temperatures taken before entry, meals will be eaten in classrooms, among other precautionary measures. (CLICK HERE TO VIEW)

Barren Co. Schools re-opening guidance
“One single case most likely would move us into the yellow tier and we have protocols that have been developed,” said Matthews.

Matthews say this is a working document just as it is with every district. Meanwhile, they have created a re-opening plan website that lays out the plan in its entirety. Anyone with questions can scroll down to the bottom and submit a question form by July 15.

