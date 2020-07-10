Bluegrass Vineyard gets federal grant for solar panels

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) -A local winery in Smith’s Grove, Kentucky wants to continue with the state’s history of energy production by adding solar panels to their property.

“Kentucky actually has a rich history in producing energy. A lot of it came from coal out of the eastern part of the state, but we wanted to continue the tradition of producing energy just in a different way. We saw that all of the grapevines that we have, they get all of their energy from the sky, and we thought, well, we can do the same thing very easily,” said Drew Rodgers, co-owner of Bluegrass Vineyard.

In just a few months the sun will not only power their wine production but also their home and bed and breakfast.

“These solar panels are actually going to produce enough energy to operate the winery and the bed and breakfast completely. So the way it works is we still receive energy from the Warren Rural Electric Company and what we do is we sell energy back to them,” explained Rodger.

The winery is consulting an expert to find the best place to put the solar panels and they have received a Federal REAP Grant to cover 20% of the overall cost.

“It allows small businesses like us to get solar panels and they’ll cover about 20% of the overall cost of the solar project. So that is what really spurred it,” added Rodgers. “We started this business and we were using a little bit more energy because we got the air conditioner and stuff running so we thought you know why don’t we do just what our grapevines are doing and get energy from the sky as opposed to getting energy from the ground.”

The solar panels will be 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide and the winery will be installing them within the next few months.

The Bluegrass Vineyard is also reopened for tastings and tours after only offering curbside services for months due to COVID-19.

“We’ve got folks coming back and sampling wine, and we still offer curbside pickup for those that are more comfortable staying in their vehicles. We’ve added outdoor seating. We’ve got a gazebo and some picnic tables, and we’re trying to think of different ways to make people more comfortable to come out and still be a part of the agrotourism industry here in Southern Kentucky but to do it safely as well,” added Rodgers.

Bluegrass Vineyard is open from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Thursday and 10 am to 7 pm Friday through Saturday.

