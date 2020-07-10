Advertisement

Cold front to bring temporary relief to heat

Storm chances low today, but increase over the weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are tracking a cold front that is moving from the west to the east with a low pressure system near Lake Michigan. Ahead of the front, we are seeing very mild conditions with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s to start the Friday! As the front moves through the region, an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible given the daytime heating and energy in the atmosphere. A few storms could be on the strong side with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. We expect the majority of the storm activity to stay to the north and east of Bowling Green. Behind the front there will be some breezy west winds between 10-15 mph. Aside from the storm potential and breezy winds, we expect skies to remain mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s!

Storm chances rise late Saturday into Sunday and early Monday, but drier weather is on the way. The heat sticks around with next week’s high temperatures in the low to mid 90s!

A cold front moving through the region on Friday, July 10, 2020.
A cold front moving through the region on Friday, July 10, 2020.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers/T-Storms. High 91, Low 69. Winds W at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers/T-Storms. High 90, Low 69. Winds W at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with Scattered Showers/T-Storms. High 88, Low 69. Winds W at 10 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+4.90″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (1936)

Record Low Today: 52 (1963)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.1 for Grass)

Mold: Low

