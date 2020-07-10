Advertisement

Dr. Jason Glass selected as Kentucky’s new commissioner of education

Capital building in Frankfort, Ky.
Capital building in Frankfort, Ky.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -Governor Andy Beshear gave the following statement regarding his selection of the state’s new commissioner of education.

“My first action as Governor was to overhaul the Kentucky Board of Education by reorganizing it with members who believe in our educators and our public schools – and today, after a national search, the board selected a new leader not based on politics, but on his vision for improving our public schools. We welcome Dr. Jason Glass, our state’s new commissioner of education, back to Kentucky. Dr. Glass has deep roots in Kentucky education, and his years of public education experience in classrooms, as superintendent and state director of education will help ensure our children come first. Congratulations – now it’s time to get to work.”

