Advertisement

Glasgow Superintendent releases plan for returning to school

Glasgow Independent Schools
Glasgow Independent Schools(Glasgow Independent Schools)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) -Through a video on Facebook, Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Keith Hale announced plans for students to return to school in August. While most of the plan is already approved, the school board will set an official start date for students on Monday.

“We need to see our kids, and I feel our kids need to see us at this time,” said Superintendent Keith Hale.

Hale is proposing the first day of school be later than usual, on August 25. He said they will add about five or ten minutes onto each school day to make up for the time.

The school will go back to “traditional days,” while implementing the state’s Healthy at School mandates. The day will look different, as social distancing is implemented.

“We want to limit transitions through the day, where there’s a plan from everything from how to go to the bathrooms, to how are we are going to eat lunch, to how P.E. looks.”

Hale added students will have the option to learn from home by using an online program provided by the school.

“I will say that part of the process we can’t eliminate the risk of COVID, but we can, with your help, with our kids’ help, with our staff’s help we can reduce the risk,” explained Hale.

Multiple N.T.I. days are already on the calendar to allow staff to deep clean the schools.

“Throughout this process just know that our plan is a work in progress, and as we get new information, it could fluctuate a little bit,” said Hale.

The district is also going to operate on a “green light, yellow light, red light” system.

“Greenlight” means there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district, and students can attend in-person classes. “Yellow light” means there are some positive cases and staff will increase precautions such as more hand sanitizing stations and canceling non-essential events. If the school is at the “red light” status, there would be several cases in the district and students would revert to learning from home.

The superintendent added the district will be flexible in the case that a student wants to return to in-person learning after staying at home, or vice versa. He said they will hold more briefing over Facebook with updated information as needed.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Logan County Sheriff’s Office releases statement saying they will not arrest or cite anyone for not wearing a mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
“We have received multiple calls asking about laws regarding the wearing of masks in public. First off, there are no laws requiring you to wear a mask. This is an order from Governor Beshear to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is also a recommendation we strongly support. However, we will not arrest or cite anyone for refusing to wear a mask."

News

Barren County Schools lays out re-opening plan with website portal, new start date Aug. 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barren County Board of Education approved the school’s re-opening proposal plan Thursday night, with a new start date of August 24.

News

Bluegrass Vineyard gets federal grant for solar panels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The solar panels will be 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide and the winery will be installing them within the next few months.

News

AG Daniel Cameron’s Office asking judge if Beshear’s mask executive order complies with state law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Attorney General Daniel Cameron today released the following statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians statewide to wear face masks

Latest News

Weather

Relief from the humidity before we crank the heat up!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front brings us some more mild air to end the week on a more comfortable note!

News

WATCH - Relief from the humidity on the way!

Updated: 4 hours ago
The next 7 days remain warm, but things do look to dry out as we head into next week!

News

Leticia Cline on reopening The Dive, renovations in downtown Cave City

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cline is leading efforts to bring more retail and restaurant space to Main Street.

News

Judge deals blow to Kentucky governor’s executive orders

Updated: 6 hours ago
The judge issued a restraining order against Beshear’s pandemic-related emergency restrictions on 548 agritourism businesses.

News

WKU Basketball Alumni

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams due to COVID-19