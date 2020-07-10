Advertisement

Hometown Hero: Melissa Cowles

Hometown Hero: Melissa Cowles
Hometown Hero: Melissa Cowles(n/a)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have many amazing people in our community who help those experiencing homelessness. One local woman has made it her career going above and beyond for some of our most vulnerable.

“I want to bring joy wherever I can,” said Melissa Cowles, Street Medicine Coordinator, Hotel Inc. “Even in my darkest days, I still am one of those people where I have to find a positive in everything.”

“One of Melissa’s great qualities is that she is always is preparing and thinking of what could be happening in the future,” said Alan Casada, Director of Operations, Hotel Inc.

Preparing for the worst, but bringing her best everyday.

“Melissa, everyday that she comes in, she’s always eager to help people and she excels at really being able to relate to people and make them feel comfortable when they come into Hotel Inc.,” Casada said.

Cowles has served the Bowling Green community for more than two years as the street medicine coordinator at Hotel Inc. Her down to earth personality and kind heart is contagious as she spreads positivity wherever she goes.

“I just like to be as happy as I can all of the time and just banter with people and just try to share a little bit of joy wherever I can,” said Cowles.

“It’s that relationship that Melissa is able to form with people that makes them feel comfortable and allows us to really help them walk along side them in their journey.”

Even during this global pandemic, Melissa is only looking to help others in need especially the homeless in our community.

She has provided hand washing stations, bathrooms and medical resources.

“We also put together COVID kits. It was like a five gallon bucket. It had soap, rags, hand sanitizer, a tarp so they could make a makeshift tent,”Cowles said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do. People experiencing homelessness don’t have a place to put their head when they’re sick or it is hard to gain medical access and some people didn’t even know about the COVID.”

Cowles doesn’t consider herself a hero. She considers herself lucky to love what she does.

For her daily awareness of those experiencing homelessness in our community along with her contagious and uplifting personality, 13 news honors Melissa Cowles as this week’s Hughes and Coleman hometown hero.

“It was just kind of shocking and I just don’t feel like what I do is heroic. I mean I’m honored, I’m completely honored by it,” Cowles said.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 9 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 9 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 558.

News

Warren County Schools now accepting applications for Virtual Academy for the 2020-21 school year

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Parents that are interested in their student participating in an all online learning environment next year will need to complete an application to participate in the Virtual Academy.

News

Glasgow Superintendent releases plan for returning to school

Updated: 3 hours ago
Hale is proposing the first day of school be later than usual, on August 25. He said they will add about five or ten minutes onto each school day to make up for the time.

News

Logan County Sheriff’s Office releases statement saying they will not arrest or cite anyone for not wearing a mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
“We have received multiple calls asking about laws regarding the wearing of masks in public. First off, there are no laws requiring you to wear a mask. This is an order from Governor Beshear to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is also a recommendation we strongly support. However, we will not arrest or cite anyone for refusing to wear a mask."

Latest News

News

Barren County Schools lays out re-opening plan with website portal, new start date Aug. 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barren County Board of Education approved the school’s re-opening proposal plan Thursday night, with a new start date of August 24.

News

Bluegrass Vineyard gets federal grant for solar panels

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The solar panels will be 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide and the winery will be installing them within the next few months.

News

AG Daniel Cameron’s Office asking judge if Beshear’s mask executive order complies with state law

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Attorney General Daniel Cameron today released the following statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians statewide to wear face masks

Weather

Relief from the humidity before we crank the heat up!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front brings us some more mild air to end the week on a more comfortable note!

News

WATCH - Relief from the humidity on the way!

Updated: 6 hours ago
The next 7 days remain warm, but things do look to dry out as we head into next week!

News

Leticia Cline on reopening The Dive, renovations in downtown Cave City

Updated: 6 hours ago
Cline is leading efforts to bring more retail and restaurant space to Main Street.