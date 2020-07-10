Hometown Hero: Melissa Cowles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have many amazing people in our community who help those experiencing homelessness. One local woman has made it her career going above and beyond for some of our most vulnerable.

“I want to bring joy wherever I can,” said Melissa Cowles, Street Medicine Coordinator, Hotel Inc. “Even in my darkest days, I still am one of those people where I have to find a positive in everything.”

“One of Melissa’s great qualities is that she is always is preparing and thinking of what could be happening in the future,” said Alan Casada, Director of Operations, Hotel Inc.

Preparing for the worst, but bringing her best everyday.

“Melissa, everyday that she comes in, she’s always eager to help people and she excels at really being able to relate to people and make them feel comfortable when they come into Hotel Inc.,” Casada said.

Cowles has served the Bowling Green community for more than two years as the street medicine coordinator at Hotel Inc. Her down to earth personality and kind heart is contagious as she spreads positivity wherever she goes.

“I just like to be as happy as I can all of the time and just banter with people and just try to share a little bit of joy wherever I can,” said Cowles.

“It’s that relationship that Melissa is able to form with people that makes them feel comfortable and allows us to really help them walk along side them in their journey.”

Even during this global pandemic, Melissa is only looking to help others in need especially the homeless in our community.

She has provided hand washing stations, bathrooms and medical resources.

“We also put together COVID kits. It was like a five gallon bucket. It had soap, rags, hand sanitizer, a tarp so they could make a makeshift tent,”Cowles said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do. People experiencing homelessness don’t have a place to put their head when they’re sick or it is hard to gain medical access and some people didn’t even know about the COVID.”

Cowles doesn’t consider herself a hero. She considers herself lucky to love what she does.

For her daily awareness of those experiencing homelessness in our community along with her contagious and uplifting personality, 13 news honors Melissa Cowles as this week’s Hughes and Coleman hometown hero.

“It was just kind of shocking and I just don’t feel like what I do is heroic. I mean I’m honored, I’m completely honored by it,” Cowles said.

