Judge deals blow to Kentucky governor’s executive orders

The judge also ruled that before issuing new orders, Beshear must state the location of the emergency and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined the emergency is beyond its capabilities.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - A Kentucky circuit court judge has issued a temporary restraining order against future executive orders related to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Courier-Journal reports the order comes in a lawsuit from the Kentucky agriculture commissioner and an orchard and cider mill in Georgetown. The Kentucky attorney general also intervened in support of the plaintiffs.

The judge issued a restraining order against Beshear’s pandemic-related emergency restrictions on 548 agritourism businesses. He also ruled that before issuing new orders, Beshear must state the location of the emergency and the name of the local emergency management agency that has determined the emergency is beyond its capabilities. Beshear says he will appeal.

