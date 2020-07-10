Advertisement

Judge issues restraining order against Beshear in Evans Orchard lawsuit

A Scott County Circuit Judge has entered a temporary restraining order against Governor Andy Beshear, in a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Evans Orchard.
A Scott County Circuit Judge has entered a temporary restraining order against Governor Andy Beshear, in a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Evans Orchard.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County Circuit Judge has entered a temporary restraining order against Governor Andy Beshear, in a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Evans Orchard.

The lawsuit challenged the constitutionality and legality of Governor Beshear’s use of executive power during the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge ruled in favor of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard by granting a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of the Governor’s executive orders.

PREVIOUS: Ag Commissioner Quarles joins with Evans Orchard for lawsuit against Beshear over executive orders

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also intervened in the case, siding with Commissioner Quarles and Evans Orchard.

The order stops the statewide enforcement of the Governor’s executive orders with respect to all of Kentucky’s agritourism venues registered with the KDA. There are 548 agritourism sites registered with the KDA.

The complaint filed last week by Quarles and Evans Orchard alleges Governor Beshear’s executive orders are unconstitutional and unlawful.KDA officials argued that certain statutes passed by the General Assembly conflicted with sections 2, 27, 28, and 29 of the Kentucky constitution.

The plaintiffs also alleged that the proper authority for issuing emergency regulations is set forth in Kentucky’s Administrative Procedures Act (APA). In emergency situations, the APA permits the governor to issue emergency regulations that take effect immediately and still allow for public comment and review from the General Assembly’s bipartisan and bicameral administrative regulation review subcommittee, chaired by Senator Steve West and Representative David Hale.

“Surprisingly, lawyers for the governor admitted in court this week that the administration used the emergency regulatory process to expand telehealth during the pandemic, but they didn’t do that when they closed or began to reopen the economy,” said Commissioner Quarles. “With cases rising around us, it is now more important than ever before that the Beshear Administration prioritize public health and public input going forward. If the Beshear Administration believes new measures are needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they must stop trying to govern via executive order and begin following the emergency regulatory process that allows for public comment and input from the Kentucky General Assembly.”

Read the original complaint filed by Commissioner Quarles and Evans Orchard below:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unanswered prayers: Mother seeks leads in son’s homicide two years later

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
An unsolved homicide going on two years now has a mother continuing to speak out. 27-year-old Nevander Tardy was found shot and killed on Rock Creek Drive in July 12, 2018.

News

Gov. Beshear signs Executive Order mandating wearing masks in public and gives update on COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker and Ana Medina
Governor Andy Beshear signed an Executive Order that will mandate that people in Kentucky wear masks in public settings beginning Friday at 5 PM.

News

Gov. Beshear announces $36.2 million in CARES Act funding for local health departments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Sixty-one local and regional health departments eligible for COVID-19-related expense reimbursements.

News

Simpson County Fatal Accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says Tyler Lindsey was driving south in the 2400 block of Witt Road just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when he lost control of his Nissan 350-Z in the curve.

Latest News

News

Commissioner Quarles scores legal win against Beshear Administration

Updated: 8 hours ago
The lawsuit challenged the constitutionality and legality of Governor Beshear’s use of executive power during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weather

More heat, humidity for the end of the week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Like a broken record, we have more heat and humidity to look out for -- which will also spark more afternoon storms in southern Kentucky!

News

Police: Two arrested in connection to Bowling Green double homicide

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, they have arrested two individuals related to the Nashville Road double homicide on July 1.

News

Double Murder Update-Two individuals related arrested

Updated: 9 hours ago
Double Murder Update-Two individuals related arrested

News

WATCH - More heat and humidity this afternoon

Updated: 9 hours ago
We are tracking more storms for the end of the week across southern Kentucky, but relief is on the way!

News

WKU Archives seeking input on Coronavirus Diaries

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amy Bingham DeCesare
WKU Archives seeking input on Coronavirus Diaries