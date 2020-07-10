Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY LAWSUITS

Kentucky Attorney General challenges governor's mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a county judge to rule on the legality of the governor’s recent executive order requiring masks in public. On Friday Cameron's office filed a motion in Scott County Circuit Court. He's asking Judge Brian Privett if Gov. Andy Beshear’s order for public mask wearing complies with a restraining order issued by that court. Privett issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday that blocked pandemic restrictions at agritourism businesses. But the judge wrote that he was also barring the governor from issuing future executive orders related to the pandemic.

SUPERINTENDENT SELECTED

Colorado superintendent to be Kentucky education head

Frankfort, Ky (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education has named the superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district to be Kentucky’s next education commissioner. Jason Glass Glass will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students beginning in September. Glass has been serving as superintendent in Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area since 2017. Prior to that, he served as the superintendent of Eagle County school district in rural Colorado. He was Iowa’s Director of Education from 2010 to 2013. The Board also approved a resolution acknowledging that the commonwealth’s public schools have a history of racial inequity and committing to racial justice.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY

Kentucky Gov. Beshear issues face mask mandate in public

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians will be required to wear face masks or coverings in public places. Gov. Andy Beshear says that goes into effect on Friday. The new requirement comes after Kentucky recorded two of the highest days of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state. Kentucky announced 333 newly reported cases and four deaths on Thursday. Beshear says the increased case counts from the last few days along with an “explosion” in other states prompted him to issue the executive order. About two dozen other states have issued mask mandates in public places.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COURTS

In-person bar exams canceled; remote exam set for October

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams this year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. The court says in a statement that bar exams will no longer be held July 28-29 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. Instead, the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions will administer a remote bar exam on Oct. 5-6. Officials say the change is meant to protect the health and safety of bar applicants, employees and volunteers. Those currently registered for either in-person exam will automatically be registered for the remote exam.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while serving a warrant were told she should be home alone. Officers were told the main target of a large-scale narcotics investigation was elsewhere. Taylor was shot eight times after officers used a battering ram to knock down her door on March 13. Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly spoke to internal investigators about two weeks after the raid. News outlets obtained the interview with Mattingly on Thursday. Mattingly says officers were told Taylor’s apartment was a “soft target” and Taylor “should be there alone." Taylor's boyfriend was actually there, and shot Mattingly in the leg.

SCHOOL THREATS

Kentucky man who threatened school shooting gets 10 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to threatening to shoot someone at a high school has been sentenced. WKYT-TV cited a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in reporting that Dylan Jarrell was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Jarrell pleaded guilty in November to transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce, cyberstalking, lying to law enforcement officers and possessing a gun to commit violence. FBI and Kentucky State Police investigators say Jarrell planned to kill a student at Shelby County High School in 2018.