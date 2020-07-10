Logan County Sheriff’s Office releases statement saying they will not arrest or cite anyone for not wearing a mask

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Logan County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks in public settings.

“We have received multiple calls asking about laws regarding the wearing of masks in public. First off, there are no laws requiring you to wear a mask. This is an order from Governor Beshear to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is also a recommendation we strongly support. However, we will not arrest or cite anyone for refusing to wear a mask. We can’t enforce a law that doesn’t exist. We won’t “make up” criminal charges or find other charges for a person refusing to wear a mask in public.

On the other side of this issue, businesses have the right to require you to wear a mask while inside their establishment. They also have the right to refuse service and ask someone to leave who refuses to comply with their safety guidelines. If a business asks you to leave when you refuse to wear a mask, you are required to leave immediately. If you refuse to leave, at that point you are trespassing, which is against Kentucky Law. If we respond to a business where you are asked to leave for not wearing a mask, our Officers will enforce the Criminal Trespassing law if needed. To be clear, if you are charged with Criminal Trespassing, it is because you refused to leave the business at the business owner’s request, not because you refused to wear a mask. We understand these are trying times for everyone. Everyone must continue following recommended guidelines to stop the spread of this virus.

As we maintain our increased patrols, we still need your help to watch for suspicious activity. Please call our dispatch center at 270-726-4911 to report suspicious or criminal activity. However, do not call us if you see someone simply not wearing a mask. There is nothing we will do to make them wear a mask in public.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.