Advertisement

Logan County Sheriff’s Office releases statement saying they will not arrest or cite anyone for not wearing a mask

N95 masks
N95 masks(KY3)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Logan County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians to wear face masks in public settings.

“We have received multiple calls asking about laws regarding the wearing of masks in public. First off, there are no laws requiring you to wear a mask. This is an order from Governor Beshear to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is also a recommendation we strongly support. However, we will not arrest or cite anyone for refusing to wear a mask. We can’t enforce a law that doesn’t exist. We won’t “make up” criminal charges or find other charges for a person refusing to wear a mask in public.

On the other side of this issue, businesses have the right to require you to wear a mask while inside their establishment. They also have the right to refuse service and ask someone to leave who refuses to comply with their safety guidelines. If a business asks you to leave when you refuse to wear a mask, you are required to leave immediately. If you refuse to leave, at that point you are trespassing, which is against Kentucky Law. If we respond to a business where you are asked to leave for not wearing a mask, our Officers will enforce the Criminal Trespassing law if needed. To be clear, if you are charged with Criminal Trespassing, it is because you refused to leave the business at the business owner’s request, not because you refused to wear a mask. We understand these are trying times for everyone. Everyone must continue following recommended guidelines to stop the spread of this virus.

As we maintain our increased patrols, we still need your help to watch for suspicious activity. Please call our dispatch center at 270-726-4911 to report suspicious or criminal activity. However, do not call us if you see someone simply not wearing a mask. There is nothing we will do to make them wear a mask in public.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Glasgow Superintendent releases plan for returning to school

Updated: moments ago
Hale is proposing the first day of school be later than usual, on August 25. He said they will add about five or ten minutes onto each school day to make up for the time.

News

Barren County Schools lays out re-opening plan with website portal, new start date Aug. 24

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
The Barren County Board of Education approved the school’s re-opening proposal plan Thursday night, with a new start date of August 24.

News

Bluegrass Vineyard gets federal grant for solar panels

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The solar panels will be 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide and the winery will be installing them within the next few months.

News

AG Daniel Cameron’s Office asking judge if Beshear’s mask executive order complies with state law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Attorney General Daniel Cameron today released the following statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians statewide to wear face masks

Latest News

Weather

Relief from the humidity before we crank the heat up!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front brings us some more mild air to end the week on a more comfortable note!

News

WATCH - Relief from the humidity on the way!

Updated: 3 hours ago
The next 7 days remain warm, but things do look to dry out as we head into next week!

News

Leticia Cline on reopening The Dive, renovations in downtown Cave City

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cline is leading efforts to bring more retail and restaurant space to Main Street.

News

Judge deals blow to Kentucky governor’s executive orders

Updated: 4 hours ago
The judge issued a restraining order against Beshear’s pandemic-related emergency restrictions on 548 agritourism businesses.

News

WKU Basketball Alumni

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams due to COVID-19