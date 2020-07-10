Advertisement

Relief from the humidity before we crank the heat up!

Though the relief will be temporary, it will be more comfortable compared to earlier this week
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front is sweeping through the region, causing scattered thunderstorms in eastern Kentucky that have the potential to be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. For us in southern and western Kentucky, we are seeing clouds increasing to become partly cloudy early this afternoon before the cold front passes. Once the front moves through the area, skies will become sunny, humidity will drop and temperatures will also drop! The mild air will stay with us for most of the weekend, though storm chances will stick with us Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

After the weekend, things do look to become dry, but the heat comes back with a vengeance as highs are expected to reach the mid 90s by the middle of the week. Do you have plenty of water to drink when those hot days arrive?

I scream, you scream we all scream, "It's too hot!!" No worries -- it will feel more comfortable this afternoon and for part of the weekend!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers/T-Storms. High 91, Low 69. Winds W at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers/T-Storms. High 90, Low 69. Winds W at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with Scattered Showers/T-Storms. High 88, Low 69. Winds W at 10 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+4.90″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (1936)

Record Low Today: 52 (1963)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.1 for Grass)

Mold: Low

