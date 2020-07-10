Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron’s Office asking judge if Beshear’s mask executive order complies with state law

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Reaching across party lines, Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear said Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 he'll appoint Republican Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to serve the final weeks of his term as Kentucky's top law enforcement officer. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Reaching across party lines, Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear said Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 he'll appoint Republican Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to serve the final weeks of his term as Kentucky's top law enforcement officer. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron released the following statement regarding Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring Kentuckians statewide to wear face masks:

“Today, our office is filing a motion in Scott Circuit Court asking the Judge to consider whether Governor Beshear’s most recent executive order requiring face coverings complies with the current temporary restraining order stopping enforcement of COVID-19 executive orders that are not in compliance with state law.

Had the Governor consulted with our office and the leadership of the General Assembly on his order prior to its issuance, this step would have been unnecessary. The Governor has refused input on his executive orders, despite offers of assistance. This pattern has led to numerous challenges in court, all of which he has lost.

To be clear, the request we are making to the court today is not about whether or not it is appropriate to wear a mask. It is my belief that masks are an important tool in fighting this pandemic. It is, however, about determining if the Governor’s executive order mandating mask use follows state law. As the chief law officer for the Commonwealth, it is my duty to raise this question before the court and ensure that the law is followed.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bluegrass Vineyard gets federal grant for solar panels

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
The solar panels will be 9 feet tall and 40 feet wide and the winery will be installing them within the next few months.

Weather

Relief from the humidity before we crank the heat up!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
A cold front brings us some more mild air to end the week on a more comfortable note!

News

WATCH - Relief from the humidity on the way!

Updated: 1 hours ago
The next 7 days remain warm, but things do look to dry out as we head into next week!

News

Leticia Cline on reopening The Dive, renovations in downtown Cave City

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cline is leading efforts to bring more retail and restaurant space to Main Street.

Latest News

News

Judge deals blow to Kentucky governor’s executive orders

Updated: 3 hours ago
The judge issued a restraining order against Beshear’s pandemic-related emergency restrictions on 548 agritourism businesses.

News

WKU Basketball Alumni

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams due to COVID-19

News

Staying cool in the summer heat: the Barren River District Health Department offers heat safety tips

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
As people start to venture outside the home to get some much needed exercise and fresh air, the Barren River District Health Department wants to remind you to watch the heat.

Weather

Cold front to bring temporary relief to heat

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Plenty of sunshine to end the work week, though isolated storms may move in during the afternoon.

News

WATCH - A brief cool down before things get hot!

Updated: 6 hours ago
A few storms are possible this afternoon, but generally we expect a mostly sunny day with temperatures pushing into the low 90s once again.