The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams due to COVID-19

By Kelly Austin
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has canceled in-person bar exams this year as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court says in a statement that bar exams will no longer be held July 28-29 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Instead, the Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions will administer a remote bar exam on Oct. 5-6.

Officials say the change is meant to protect the health and safety of bar applicants, employees and volunteers.

Those currently registered for either in-person exam will automatically be registered for the remote exam.

