Warren County Schools now accepting applications for Virtual Academy for the 2020-21 school year

Parents that are interested in their student participating in an all online learning environment next year will need to complete an application to participate in the Virtual Academy.
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County School System is preparing for the upcoming school year, taking into consideration of COVID-19 and the results of a recent parent survey.

With plans still in motion, Warren County Schools is now accepting applications for its Virtual Academy for the upcoming school year.

“The middle and high school curriculum will be delivered through a learning management system that we purchased. So there is a video recording of a certified teacher who is delivering instruction in their content area,” said

Students will have two options:

  1. 1 . Attend school at a specified time and be at home at a specified time on a rotating basis. ( example: one week at school and one week at home).
  2. Receive online instruction 100 percent of the time at home.

Students are asked to commit to the Virtual Academy for a minimum of one semester.

The schools main priority in terms of virtual learning is to keep students engaged.

“In terms of the schedule, what are we thinking? we will expect daily interactions with our teachers. we want to keep kids engaged, not only for the instructional side and learning side, but also for the social and emotional side. weekly we will be asking students to give us feedback, participating in assessments so we can make sure learning is taking place,”

In-person instruction will look similar to years past with “Healthy at School” guidelines in place.

Enrollment begins Monday, July 13th.

