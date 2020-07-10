Advertisement

Warren East Volleyball host BBQ fundraiser

Warren East Volleyball fundraiser
Warren East Volleyball fundraiser(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders are building bonds off of the court while also raising funds, and donating to the community all at the same time.

The Lady Raiders held a BBQ fundraiser today in an attempt to raise money for new jerseys this season. This was the second fundraiser the team has participated in this summer.

”We get a lot of support,” said junior Kaylee Miller. “Like donations obviously, but people coming in and telling us good luck and stuff for morale. That’s really important to us. Moneywise it has been very good. It helps a lot.”

The money raised will also go towards travel expenses for the team.

The fundraiser lasted from 11 AM until 2 PM today.

With the leftover meals, the team decided to donate them to the Bowling Green Salvation Army. They were able to donate over 60 meals.

It is unclear if the Lady Raiders will host another fundraiser this summer.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WKU Basketball alumni create scholarship for underprivileged Warren County high school students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jeff Lightsy
This scholarship is designed to support a diverse incoming WKU freshman who graduated from a high school in Bowling Green or Warren County, Ky.

Sports

Bowling Green Hot Rods to host Senior Showcase game

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The Bowling Green Hot Rods are set to host a Senior Showcase for the Class of 2020 who missed their baseball season.

Sports

KHSAA Commissioner: “We are looking at having fall sports”

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The KHSAA Board of Controls will meet on Friday to discuss what high school athletics will look like in the upcoming weeks.

Sports

Lady Toppers sign six in their 2020 recruiting class

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
Lady Toppers sign six new players in 2020

Latest News

Sports

WKU Basketball attempted to schedule “Team Kentucky” game against UK

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
WKU Basketball attempted to schedule a "Team Kentucky" game against UK with proceeds going to charity. The Wildcats declined the offer.

Sports

Louisville Basketball suspends activities after two positive test for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
Two people test positive for the coronavirus

Sports

Next group of athletes return to the hill

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Once the student-athletes return to campus they will go through screenings conducted by WKU medical personnel. Anyone that is showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested. Student-athletes can also request to be tested.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Rain shortens tournament’s last day

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The Pastime 16U Baseball Tournament ended earlier than planned due to rain.

Sports

16U baseball tournament welcomes fans to Bowling Green Ballpark

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The 16U tournament at Bowling Green Ballpark is now open to the general public from July 3-5.