Warren East Volleyball host BBQ fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders are building bonds off of the court while also raising funds, and donating to the community all at the same time.

The Lady Raiders held a BBQ fundraiser today in an attempt to raise money for new jerseys this season. This was the second fundraiser the team has participated in this summer.

”We get a lot of support,” said junior Kaylee Miller. “Like donations obviously, but people coming in and telling us good luck and stuff for morale. That’s really important to us. Moneywise it has been very good. It helps a lot.”

The money raised will also go towards travel expenses for the team.

The fundraiser lasted from 11 AM until 2 PM today.

With the leftover meals, the team decided to donate them to the Bowling Green Salvation Army. They were able to donate over 60 meals.

It is unclear if the Lady Raiders will host another fundraiser this summer.

