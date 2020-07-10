WATCH - Nice Weekend Overall!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Whatever outdoor activities you have planned, it looks like Mother Nature will cooperate this weekend, at least for the most part! Saturday looks seasonably warm and not overly humid with highs around 90 under mostly sunny skies. On Sunday, a frontal system moves through with a decent shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms, although the rain won’t be an all-day affair.

Next week begins dry and mild, but that’s followed by the some of the hottest air of the season arriving in full song by Wednesday! Afternoon highs soar into the 90s starting Tuesday, with mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday. Heat indices will likely rise into the triple digits each of those afternoons. There are small chances at rain showing up Thursday and Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm High 90, Low 71, winds W-8

SUNDAY: Scat’d Showers and T/Storms Possible. High 86, Low 67, winds W-10

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm. High 87, Low 65, winds NW-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 90

Friday’s Low: 77

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 68

Record High: 106 (1936)

Record Low: 52 (1963)

Friday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.63″ (-0.81″)

Yearly Precip: 32.33″ (+4.76″)

Friday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) *Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes*

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 35 / Small Particulate Count: 38)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

