WKU Basketball alumni create scholarship for underprivileged Warren County high school students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Adam Howard, Courtney Lee, Orlando Méndez-Valdez, and Anthony Winchester are all good friends that were brought together at WKU through the game of basketball. Now, the former teammates are doing something off of the court for their alma mater that will benefit future Hilltoppers.

The four men have created the Toppers Assist Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is designed to support a diverse incoming WKU freshman who graduated from a high school in Bowling Green or Warren County, Ky. The scholarship recipient must have demonstrated a commitment to working with underrepresented or disadvantaged populations and have displayed activism in bringing diverse people together.

”Its an opportunity to give back and try to be about some action and create some opportunities for people that need it,” says Howard.

The student will be awarded $2,000 over the course of the school year. All four guys say that they want to be able to grow the scholarship and host events in the Bowling Green community to raise funds.

“It’s just all about giving back for me. You know we all have a platform,” said Winchester. “It’s kind of overdue for all of us and it is going to be great. I’m looking forward and looking at it to grow Hopefully really well, You know the feedback since the release has been great.”

“It was something that from our platform from our careers and experience being at WKU’s campus you want to be able to give that opportunity to someone else,” said Méndez-Valdez. “To feel that environment, that close-knit community that Bowling Green is.”

“Coming from Indianapolis as a young kid and just growing into a man and just having all the people on the campus and on staff help me develop into the man I am today,” said Lee.

The Toppers Assist Scholarship will be administered by the College Heights Foundation at WKU. If you would like to support this scholarship, please visit alumni.wku.edu/topperassist.

The Toppers Assist Scholarship is part of the WKU Opportunity Fund, a donor-driven fundraising campaign to benefit WKU students by removing barriers for access to education through needs-based financial assistance in support of recruitment, retention, and educational experiences that might otherwise remain out of students’ reach.

