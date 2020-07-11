1 killed in motorcycle crash in Ohio County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Ohio County Wednesday, July 8.

On Wednesday, July 8 at around 8:36 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle motorcycle accident near 1557 State Route 54 W.

First responders determined the driver of the motorcycle was dead on the scene.

After investigating the scene, it was determined the motorcycle was traveling east on State Route 54. As the motorcycle approached a left hand curve, it continued on straight and then going off to the right side of the roadway. It appeared the motorcycle then laid over on its side where it slid a short distance before striking a roadway sign. The operator was thrown from the motorcycle at that time. The motorcycle then appeared to have rolled a number of times before coming to a final rest several feet from the right side of the highway.

The name of the driver involved in the accident is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

