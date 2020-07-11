10-year-old killed in Ohio County car accident

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal accident in Ohio County that killed a 10-year-old boy.

Kentucky State Police Post 16 – Henderson received a call of a two-vehicle fatal collision on Friday, July 10 around 4:30 PM. The collision was on I-165 (a.k.a. Wm Natcher Parkway) southbound at the 52 mile-marker in Ohio County.

Preliminary investigation reveals 45-year-old William L. Sterett III of Owensboro was traveling southbound on I-165 in a 2017 Ford F-150. Roberto Ignacio Mejia-Enriquez, 36 of Villa De Ayala, Mexico was also traveling south on I-165 ahead of Sterett. For an unknown reason, Sterett ran into the back of Mejia-Enriquez’s 2019 International tractor-trailer.

Ten-year-old passenger Isaac Sterett of Owensboro was pronounced dead at the scene by Ohio County Coroner Elvis Doolin.

Driver William Sterett sustained a broken arm and was transported to Owensboro Regional Hospital. Three other juveniles in the truck were injured and transported to Owensboro Regional Hospital. One of the three was later flown to Norton Hospital in Louisville listed in serious condition.

Roberto Ignacio Mejia-Enriquez was not injured in the collision. He operates for TBM Carriers, Inc.

The southbound lanes of I-165 was closed for over six hours as KSP reconstructed the collision.

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Ohio County Coroner’s Office, Ohio County EMA, Ohio County EMS, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies assisted troopers at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

