Bowling Green man sent to prison for illegal gambling operation

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for operating an illegal gambling operation on the internet.

Douglas Booth was sentenced Wednesday in Bowling Green federal court after reaching a plea agreement on charges including failing to file tax returns and money laundering.

Court filings show Booth controlled websites hosted in Costa Rica on which illegal gambling on sporting events took place.

Booth’s plea agreement said he received about $2.3 million from his gambling operation that he laundered through banks, real estate property purchases and loan payments.

