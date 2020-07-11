Advertisement

Governor Beshear confirms 453 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Saturday

FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)
FILE - In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)(Bruce Schreiner | AP)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“We have another day of really high numbers of COVID-19 cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is another day where it shows that we are no longer in a plateau but cases are increasing. We must act now.”

As of 4 p.m. July 11, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 19,121 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 453 of which were newly reported Saturday.

“Today’s numbers confirm that we will need to continue to take this pandemic seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “These numbers demand serious attention. In addition to remaining at least six feet away from anyone from outside of your household, sanitizing your hands and other high-touch surfaces, this includes wearing a face-covering any time you are in public or indoors, such as in grocery stores or business offices. Wearing a face covering is one of the most important steps we can take to keep our communities safe and continue on the path to reopening Kentucky.”

Dr. Stack added a few additional tips for wearing face coverings most effectively.

“Make sure your mask fits properly to protect individuals and others from getting sick. And, keep extra masks handy,” Dr. Stack said. “If you know you’re going to be outdoors in the heat or doing any kind of activity where you might work up a sweat, bring an extra face mask.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported two new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 622 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County.

“We continue to lose people to this virus and I know you know it like I know it,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re up to 622 lives lost. That’s tough news for today. The positive news is we’re seeing better compliance and more people wearing face coverings than ever before. It’s not a political statement. It’s a statement that you care.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 475,983 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 5,258 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race, and ethnicity, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Traveling artist creates 76th world peace mural in Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
The traveling artist who is doing the mural has added Bowling Green to a very large list, this mural will be the 76th world peace mural the artist has done. Not only does this mural tour stretch out across the United States but has been painted in 8 different countries.

News

Locals react to mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
13 news spoke with people who were out enjoying their Saturday afternoon in Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green about their feelings on the new executive order.

News

Bowling Green man sent to prison for illegal gambling operation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas Booth was sentenced Wednesday in Bowling Green federal court after reaching a plea agreement on charges including failing to file tax returns and money laundering.

News

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office respond to drive-by shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
According to deputies, an unidentified vehicle/subject drove by the residence and discharged a firearm multiple times into the residence from the roadway.

Latest News

News

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Ohio County

Updated: 5 hours ago
As the motorcycle approached a left hand curve, it continued on straight and then going off to the right side of the roadway.

News

Ohio County man arrested for several counts of sexual abuse with minor under 12-years-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
The investigation revealed that a convicted sex offender, Steven Hearld, had sexually abused a juvenile under the age of 12 in the later months of 2019.

News

Ohio County Grand Jury indicts man on 10 counts of sexual abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a female juvenile had been sexually abused by an adult male over the course of several years.

News

10-year-old killed in Ohio County car accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal accident in Ohio County that killed a 10-year-old boy.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,568 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,568 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,958 of which have recovered.

Coronavirus

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 9 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 9 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 558.