Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office respond to drive-by shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to 113 Victory Street, Morton’s Gap, Ky early Saturday morning in reference to an alleged “drive by shooting” between the hours of 4:30-6:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

According to deputies, an unidentified vehicle/subject drove by the residence and discharged a firearm multiple times into the residence from the roadway. The rounds penetrated the exterior walls and were found lodge inside the living area of the residence.

Suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

The occupants in the residence were not harmed. If anyone has information pertaining to this case please contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office at (270)821-5661.

