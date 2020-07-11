Is the KY high school football season still in jeopardy of being canceled?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said that there will be fall sports in 2020 even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the good news came some bad news as commissioner Tackett and the board of controls decided to push back the start date of official practices from July 15 until August 3.

Although this was a disappointing decision to some... it was the right call to make

“So it was without question the best decision to hold off a little bit,” said Dominique Yates of the Courier-Journal. “I just don’t think it would have been the right decision to try to have contact sports of any kind. So it was the right choice to hold back a little bit.”

Although Tackett and the rest of the board are doing everything they can to make football happen this fall, the season is still in jeopardy.

“The Dallas superintendent of high schools said plan on not having a football season,” said Tyler Eaton of 102.7 ESPN. “So if Dallas is saying that, and we know how big high school football is in Texas, especially in Dallas. If they are saying prepare to not have a high school football season, I think we need to be prepared for that possibility.”

The first football game for most teams in the state is scheduled for Friday, August 21.

But now with the delay to the start of practices, head coaches must continue to make adjustments.

“I mean if you are going to start practices August 3rd that’s several weeks of prep that you lost,” says Yates. “Right now teams are only able to condition. It is going to be really interesting to how they are going to be able to start the season, the dates, and all of that.”

We don’t know what high school football will look like this fall, but we do know that there are people for, and against its return during a global pandemic.

“I am beginning to get very worried that we are not going to get a season,” said Eaton. “Because even if it is pushed back which you referenced being the most likely possibility. If there is a season it would have to be pushed back. Even if you do push it back, say to October. The entire emphasis during these summer months is that we have to stop this before we get to that second wave that would happen in October-November. So then we are pushing the season back to exactly when that second wave is projected to hit.”

