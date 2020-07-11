Locals react to mask mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As of 5 PM, yesterday Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order mandating face masks in public settings went into effect.

13 news spoke with people who were out enjoying their Saturday afternoon in Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green about their feelings on the new executive order.

Reporter: How long have you been wearing a mask in public?

“I have been wearing it for a while before it was mandated I am immunocompromised so I have to wear it anyway and I appreciate when I see others wearing it because I know it is keeping me and them safe,” said Chelsea Denhard, local.

Reporter: What do you think about the mask mandate, do you think it is political?

"I don't think this has to be political I think this is as a person it is the right thing to do. It is being kind it is trying to make sure that you don't infect someone else and doing my part I want to do my part as far as trying to contain this because I don't want it to get out of control anymore" Vicki Johnson

Reporter: How do you feel about the mask mandate?

“I think it is only the really sensible way to reopen like I definitely want shops and restaurants and cafe’s and bars to be open as quickly and as safely as they can and I think that having everyone, making everyone wear masks is the only way to do that effectively,” said Peter Guthrie, local.

“I think I am going to continue to wear my mask not just for my own safety or for my own sense of comfort but for potentially infecting somebody else out there that may not have proper immunity to fight the virus,” said Nikil Ravishankar, local.

“Having this mask mandate is definitely a really good way for us to kind of protect ourselves and our community and it is like pretty low effort like it is just like if everyone does it we are all just going to be safer and it is definitely the safest and best way to actually like look to reopening everything to the way it was before the virus started,” said Priyanka Sheth, local.

Friday the City of Bowling Green posted on Facebook beginning at 5 PM all members of the public must wear a face-covering/ mask to receive service or to enter a city facility.

Due to Executive Order 2020-586: All members of the public must wear a face covering to enter a City facility and/or to... Posted by City of Bowling Green, KY - Municipal Government on Friday, July 10, 2020

Several other businesses, restaurants, and bars have even posted on Facebook asking customers to wear a mask before entering on their Facebook as well. Be sure to look out for a mask required sign before you enter.

