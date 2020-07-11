Advertisement

Monroe County Health Department investigation additional case of COVID-19

The Monroe County Health Department was notified of another death reported from COVID-19 on Monday.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -The Monroe County Health Department is investigating one additional confirmed case of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 48 confirmed cases and 37 of those cases have recovered. There have been two deaths reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.

The health department reminds its citizens to continue to follow the recommended public health strategies to prevent future spread of COVID-19, including wearing a face covering. Cloth face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face-covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.

This is called source control. This recommendation is based on what we know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies that shows cloth face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), so the use of cloth face coverings is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

The Monroe County Health Department would like to advise Monroe County citizens to wear a face-covering while inside businesses and any other indoor public space. Face coverings should also be worn while in outdoor public spaces in which a physical distance of six feet from others is difficult to maintain. Face coverings should not be worn by anyone who has a disability, or physical or mental impairment that might prevent them from safely wearing a face covering, or by children who are age 5 or younger.

For more information about the evidence behind the effectiveness of cloth face coverings, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html#recent-studies.

To view Kentucky’s new Executive Order in regards to face coverings, visit https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200709_Executive-Order_State-of-Emergency.pdf

