Ohio County Grand Jury indicts man on 10 counts of sexual abuse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a female juvenile had been sexually abused by an adult male over the course of several years.

During the investigation it was determined that 26-year-old Cory Lane, of Fordsville, Ky, had been sexually abusing the female juvenile over the course of several years.

Lane came to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with Detectives. Detective’s recovered several items of evidence against Lane to support the allegations.

The Ohio County Grand Jury met in June and Lane was presented. The Ohio County Grand Jury indicted Lane and an Indictment warrant was issued.

Lane was arrested on Thursday, July 9 by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and taken in the Ohio County Detention Center on the following:

Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (10 Counts).

Lane’s bond is set for $25,000. His arraignment is scheduled for July 21 at 9:00 a.m.

