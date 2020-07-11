Advertisement

Traveling artist creates 76th world peace mural in Bowling Green

World Peace Mural
World Peace Mural(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the coronavirus, the Fountain Square Players community theater group has been unable to meet and rehearse and stage productions.

On Saturday the president of the group and a traveling artist teamed up to create a beautiful mural with a powerful message on the back of their building.

A traveling artist has found his way to Bowling Green. This is his 76th world peace mural. He has painted these murals...

Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Saturday, July 11, 2020

“The building has been looking a little run down and we had been thinking about upgrades to it and this opportunity fell into our laps. Particularly with COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to go out in the community as much as we like so this is an opportunity to make a statement in the community with public art that doesn’t involve people sitting in a theater,” said Meg price, president of Fountain Square Players.

The traveling artist who is doing the mural has added Bowling Green to a very large list, this mural will be the 76th world peace mural the artist has done. Not only does this mural tour stretch out across the United States but has been painted in 8 different countries.

”I have never done a mural in this part of Kentucky before. I did a world peace mural in Louisville about three years ago but I am just always interested in traveling and going to new places and places I haven’t been so I was in st. Louis and Memphis and I was kind of in the area and I made a connection through Instagram with Andee and she got me this wall so I came through.” said Renda writer, traveling artist.

The Fountain Square Players have started a GoFundMe page to fund their mural project you can view that page by clicking here.

If you would like to visit the mural and snap an Instagram picture with it the mural is located behind the Shake Rag barbershop on State Street.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Locals react to mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
13 news spoke with people who were out enjoying their Saturday afternoon in Fountain Square Park in Bowling Green about their feelings on the new executive order.

News

Bowling Green man sent to prison for illegal gambling operation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas Booth was sentenced Wednesday in Bowling Green federal court after reaching a plea agreement on charges including failing to file tax returns and money laundering.

News

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office respond to drive-by shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
According to deputies, an unidentified vehicle/subject drove by the residence and discharged a firearm multiple times into the residence from the roadway.

News

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Ohio County

Updated: 5 hours ago
As the motorcycle approached a left hand curve, it continued on straight and then going off to the right side of the roadway.

Latest News

News

Ohio County man arrested for several counts of sexual abuse with minor under 12-years-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
The investigation revealed that a convicted sex offender, Steven Hearld, had sexually abused a juvenile under the age of 12 in the later months of 2019.

News

Ohio County Grand Jury indicts man on 10 counts of sexual abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a female juvenile had been sexually abused by an adult male over the course of several years.

News

10-year-old killed in Ohio County car accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal accident in Ohio County that killed a 10-year-old boy.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,568 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,568 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 1,958 of which have recovered.

Coronavirus

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 9 additional cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Muhlenberg County Health Department has been notified of 9 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 558.

News

Warren County Schools now accepting applications for Virtual Academy for the 2020-21 school year

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Parents that are interested in their student participating in an all online learning environment next year will need to complete an application to participate in the Virtual Academy.