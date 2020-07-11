Traveling artist creates 76th world peace mural in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the coronavirus, the Fountain Square Players community theater group has been unable to meet and rehearse and stage productions.

On Saturday the president of the group and a traveling artist teamed up to create a beautiful mural with a powerful message on the back of their building.

A traveling artist has found his way to Bowling Green. This is his 76th world peace mural. He has painted these murals... Posted by Allison Baker 13 News on Saturday, July 11, 2020

“The building has been looking a little run down and we had been thinking about upgrades to it and this opportunity fell into our laps. Particularly with COVID, we haven’t had the opportunity to go out in the community as much as we like so this is an opportunity to make a statement in the community with public art that doesn’t involve people sitting in a theater,” said Meg price, president of Fountain Square Players.

The traveling artist who is doing the mural has added Bowling Green to a very large list, this mural will be the 76th world peace mural the artist has done. Not only does this mural tour stretch out across the United States but has been painted in 8 different countries.

”I have never done a mural in this part of Kentucky before. I did a world peace mural in Louisville about three years ago but I am just always interested in traveling and going to new places and places I haven’t been so I was in st. Louis and Memphis and I was kind of in the area and I made a connection through Instagram with Andee and she got me this wall so I came through.” said Renda writer, traveling artist.

If you would like to visit the mural and snap an Instagram picture with it the mural is located behind the Shake Rag barbershop on State Street.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.