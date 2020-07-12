Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Gov. Beshear said there were at least 19,389 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 277 of which were newly reported Sunday.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Sunday on the state’s continued efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Folks, this is serious. So what we need everybody to do is wear that mask. It’s a requirement, just like wearing your seatbelt. At every store, it’s no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is just where we are in our battle as Americans and as Kentuckians against COVID-19.”

Gov. Beshear said there were at least 19,389 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 277 of which were newly reported Sunday. Comparing cases reported from June 29 to July 5 with cases reported from July 6 to July 12, there is a 48.7% increase in positive cases.

“Given the elevated rate of positive COVID-19 cases that continues to increase, the need to curb spread of infection and keep others safe must be taken seriously,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “It is important for everyone to realize we all have a role in containing this disease so hospital capacity remains at a manageable level. Kentuckians must stay committed to this very important effort.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 625 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Sunday include two men, ages 71 and 87, from Fayette County and a 100-year-old woman from Shelby County.

“It is our lives that are on the line and those of our loves ones. It’s $10 billion of our economy and whether or not businesses can stay open. It’s whether or not we can get our kids back to school,” said Gov. Beshear. “So make sure you wear that mask. We’re in a dangerous time, but it’s one that we can come through together. It’s go time. We need the very best out of everyone.”

