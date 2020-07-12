Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake. Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake. Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area. Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky reported more than 450 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, part of a troublesome trend of rising cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Beshear said Kentucky has had more than 19,100 cases of the virus and 622 fatalities, including the deaths of a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County that were reported Saturday. Beshear on Friday said a new requirement for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect, despite a county court’s restraining order related to pandemic restrictions. Beshear said the increase in deaths Saturday was “tough news for today.”

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for Kentucky’s former Democratic Party chief when he is sentenced this week, but attorneys for Jerry Lundergan are seeking probation. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Lundergan and a codefendant are set to be sentenced July 16 in federal court in Frankfort. Lundergan was convicted last year of orchestrating a scheme to funnel illegal contributions to his daughter’s failed 2014 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Mitch McConnell. A jury convicted him following a five-week trial on charges that he broke federal law by directing more than $200,000 in illegal corporate contributions to benefit Alison Lundergan Grimes’ campaign.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison for operating an illegal gambling operation on the internet. The Daily News reports Douglas Booth was sentenced Wednesday in Bowling Green federal court after reaching a plea agreement on charges including failing to file tax returns and money laundering. Court filings show Booth controlled websites hosted in Costa Rica on which illegal gambling on sporting events took place. Booth’s plea agreement said he received about $2.3 million from his gambling operation that he laundered through banks, real estate property purchases and loan payments.