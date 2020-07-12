Advertisement

Investigation: Kentucky man’s body pulled from Indiana lake

Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BORDEN, Ind. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake.

Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area.

Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

