Investigation: Kentucky man’s body pulled from Indiana lake

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake.

Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area.

Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

