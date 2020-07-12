KY Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Saturday:

KH-3C-4C-6D-7D

(KH, 3C, 4C, 6D, 7D)

06-07-12-33, Cash Ball: 6

(six, seven, twelve, thirty-three; Cash Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

6-9-1

(six, nine, one)

4-9-1-9

(four, nine, one, nine)

2-5-2-0

(two, five, two, zero)

14-19-61-62-64, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, nineteen, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)