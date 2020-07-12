Advertisement

Mariahs now requiring customers to wear face masks in the restaurant

Mariah's Mask Mandate
Mariah's Mask Mandate(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Following Governor Beshear’s face mask mandate that went into effect on Friday evening, one local Bowling Green restaurant is now requiring you to wear a face mask when you enter their building.

Mariah’s in downtown Bowling Green has required their staff to wear masks inside the restaurant since reopening their dining room in May. They have also required customers to wear facemasks if they enter the to-go area for over a month as well and now the restaurant is requiring you to wear a face mask inside of their dining room until you are seated at your table.

“So if you are wondering about the restaurant if you are going to the restroom, if you are getting up to leave or whatever it maybe we ask that you just go ahead and put your mask back on so you do help to protect each other, protect the community and protect staff so that we are all staying safe,” said John Horton, General Manager.

For almost two months, the entire staff at Mariah's has been wearing a mask daily to protect each other and the...

Posted by Mariah's on Friday, July 10, 2020

The restaurant is also regularly sanitizing high touch areas as well as only using paper menus for the time being.

