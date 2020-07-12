Upward trend in COVID-19 cases continues in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky reported more than 450 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, part of a troublesome trend of rising cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Beshear said Kentucky has had more than 19,100 cases of the virus and 622 fatalities, including the deaths of a 69-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Jefferson County that were reported Saturday.

Beshear on Friday said a new requirement for Kentuckians to wear face masks in public has taken effect, despite a county court’s restraining order related to pandemic restrictions. Beshear said the increase in deaths Saturday was “tough news for today.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)