Watching For Severe Storm Potential Early Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight a complex to the north continues to progress southward but has weakened compared to earlier in the evening. We are watching a cold front to the north that will glide south into the sunrise hours of Sunday. We have enough energy in the atmosphere to see this complex fire up some strong to even severe storms.

This strong complex move into the north tier of our region around 4 in the more and will continue to race south. As it does it will have potentially some damaging and hail with it. It should weaken as it gets closer to the Kentucky/Tennessee border. The central and northern part of the region is in a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe storms while others are in a Level 1. Wind damage will be the main threat while tornado probability remains under 2%.

MAX IMPACT
MAX IMPACT(WBKO)
WIND IMPACT
WIND IMPACT(WBKO)
HAIL IMPACT
HAIL IMPACT(WBKO)

Past the morning hours we see a few spotty storms into the afternoon but the rest of the week the heat is on! Some of the warmest temperatures so far this year are likely with highs in the mid to upper 90′s and heat indices into the lower 100′s. Remember to check the back of your car for kids and animal with this type of heat coming in and stay well hydrated.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

