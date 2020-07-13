A pleasant afternoon in store

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few clouds are developing in the region, otherwise we are seeing mostly sunny skies with temperatures reach the mid 80s. North winds are pulling in some mild air which is why it feels comfortable. Dew points will stay in the mid-to-upper 60s because of these north winds, but they will increase as we head into the middle of the week. Temperatures then will also increase... all the way to the mid 90s! Factor in the humidity and it will easily feel like the low 100s Wednesday through Friday. So once again, the July heat will come back and we will emphasize the importance of hydration and tips to stay safe from the heat. Until then, enjoy the fair weather while it is here!

The next 10 days are about to be hot with muggy air and storm chances later this week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny. High 86, Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Very Warm. High 91, Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Hot. High 96, Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.72″ (+/-0.00″)

Yearly Precip: 33.42″ (+5.57″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 55 (1918)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less Than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 40 / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen: Low (2.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

