Bowling Green Freedom Walkers hold Voices of the Community and Candlelight March

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers met today despite a slight rain delay for the Voices of the Community and Candlelight March. The organizers let members of the community’s voices be heard as they expressed their concerns and told their stories to local law enforcement, city commissioners, and state representatives.

“It is basically about letting the community speak on concerns demands any experiences that they have ever encountered with racism, systematic racism, police brutality, LGBTQ, personal or proximity violence and or just anything they would like to say,” said Karika Nelson, BG Freedom Walkers.

One of the speakers at the event included the owner of Shake Rag Barbershop who’s brother’s murder along with several other cases in Bowling Green have remained unsolved.

“We are going to be in the talks with the Bowling Green Police Department, we have been in contact with the city commissioners, we are going to be in contact with the state representatives and we are going to let you all know that we are going to try to take some of these unsolved crimes and we want people to speak up and be comfortable having a conversation with the police and get some of these murders solved,” said Chris Page, speaker.

Following the speakers and a question and answer with local officials and law enforcement in attendance, a candlelight march was held.

“It was for all of the people that have lost their lives from George Floyd to Breonna Taylor to all of the young individuals that we lost last week to gun violence and just everyone that has lost a life,” added Nelson.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers will hold another event for the community on August 8.

