Comfortable start to the week before we turn up the heat!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few areas of dense fog have developed this morning as moisture towards the surface has been trapped by dry air higher up in the atmosphere that has moved in. The fog will dissipate before 9 a.m. in most spots as the majority of the region will see mostly sunny skies. The dry air moving in is associated with a high pressure near Lake Michigan and is giving us some comfortable air to start the week! High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for most with mostly sunny skies! Things will change very soon as some sweltering heat will return by the middle of the week. Today is the day to get those outdoor chores done if you are able to because heat indices for the latter half of the week will easily approach the low 100s!

Today will be a good day to be at the park with the dog(s) as we have a comfortable day on tap in southern Kentucky! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny. High 86, Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Very Warm. High 91, Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Hot. High 96, Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.72″ (+/-0.00″)

Yearly Precip: 33.42″ (+5.57″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 55 (1918)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less Than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: n/a / Small Particulate Count: 19)

Pollen: Low (2.9 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.